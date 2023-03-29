Celebrities Donating Thousands of Dollars To Nashville School Shooting Victims
3/29/2023 1:00 AM PT
Big celebrities are pitching in to help victims of the Nashville elementary school shooting ... by donating thousands of dollars.
GoFundMes have been set up for the families of the six people killed and others wounded in Monday's shooting ... including one for the Kinney family, whose 9-year-old son, William, was one of the three children murdered by 28-year-old Audrey Hale.
The Kinney family received a $2K donation from former Bears QB Jay Cutler, who lives in Nashville. Donations have been pouring in to benefit the Kinney family ... the fundraiser is already well past its $50K goal.
Former 'Bachelorette' star Kaitlyn Bristowe donated $1K to a campaign that goes to all six families as well as those wounded. Jena Sims, actress and wife of star golfer Brooks Koepka, also put $1K into the fund.
John Carter Cash, son of singer Johnny Cash, donated $2K.
A slew of stars have expressed their outrage over the massacre on social media ... demanding politicians strengthen gun safety laws.
Body cam footage was released Tuesday, showing heroic cops storming The Covenant School, killing Hale near a window to prevent further bloodshed.