Oscar Pistorius Denied Parole ... Will Remain In Prison

Oscar Pistorius will remain behind bars for the foreseeable future ... the former Olympic sprinter and convicted killer was denied parole in South Africa on Friday.

Pistorius had hoped to get an early release this week ... after he served more than half of the 13-year, 5-month sentence that he was given for shooting and killing his girlfriend, 29-year-old Reeva Steenkamp, in 2013.

But, at the proceedings in Pretoria, officials said he had actually not served the minimum requirement to get parole. Officials said there was some sort of miscalculation of when his formal sentencing actually began, and the hearing would need to be pushed.

Pistorius now will have to wait until August 2024 to reapply for the early release.

Steenkamp's parents attended the hearing to argue Pistorius should remain in prison. According to Sky News, Steenkamp's mom, June, told reporters outside of the venue that she believed the 36-year-old was not remorseful for his actions.

She added that she didn't believe he was rehabilitated either.

The Steenkamps have repeatedly said he belongs behind bars for life.

For his part, Pistorius, a double-amputee nicknamed "Blade Runner," has claimed he never meant to shoot his partner ... saying he thought she was an intruder.