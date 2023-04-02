YouTuber Colleen Ballinger Sells L.A. Home for Millions

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
4/2/2023 12:10 AM PT
YouTuber Colleen Ballinger Sells L.A. Home
YouTube star Colleen Ballinger, best known for her Internet character Miranda Sings, is laughing all the way to the bank ... after selling her L.A. home for more than $3 mil!

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... the YouTuber/comedian unloaded her 5,000-square-foot Encino home for $3.4 million. The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom pad sits on a 9,000-square-foot lot ... and it has a whole lot to offer.

The house has high ceilings, which is always awesome, and lots of natural light. It's not only got a kitchen, but a butler's pantry as well.

The primary suite has its own fireplace, outdoor terrace, walk-in closet and spa-like bath.

The backyard is cool ... a built-in BBQ center and a "cigar patio" with a fireplace. Of course, there's the obligatory pool.

Colleen listed the home back in January for $3.75 million after moving her and her fam to Santa Barbara.

Andrew Manning of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California held the listing.

