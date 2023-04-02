YouTuber Colleen Ballinger Sells L.A. Home for Millions
4/2/2023 12:10 AM PT
YouTube star Colleen Ballinger, best known for her Internet character Miranda Sings, is laughing all the way to the bank ... after selling her L.A. home for more than $3 mil!
Real estate sources tell TMZ ... the YouTuber/comedian unloaded her 5,000-square-foot Encino home for $3.4 million. The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom pad sits on a 9,000-square-foot lot ... and it has a whole lot to offer.
The house has high ceilings, which is always awesome, and lots of natural light. It's not only got a kitchen, but a butler's pantry as well.
The primary suite has its own fireplace, outdoor terrace, walk-in closet and spa-like bath.
The backyard is cool ... a built-in BBQ center and a "cigar patio" with a fireplace. Of course, there's the obligatory pool.
Colleen listed the home back in January for $3.75 million after moving her and her fam to Santa Barbara.
Andrew Manning of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California held the listing.