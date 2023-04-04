Flavor Flav Meets with Harvard Students, Donates Clock to School

Play video content

Flavor Flav has officially crossed over into the Ivy Leagues ... after spending today and tomorrow at Harvard University schooling students about the roots of hip hop culture!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of the Public Enemy legend lending his expertise in the language arts to students within Harvard ... through a table read of Emily Dickinson's 1896 poem “A Clock Stopped” -- and how it tied into rapper's bars over time.

It was a fitting choice of literature, seeing that Flav donated one of his notable clocks to the Hip Hop Archive Research Institute. Professors Henry Louis Gates and Tommie Shelby were on hand to accept the timepiece.

Other guests included Lupe Fiasco, who previously taught at Harvard and now teaches at MIT, rapper Dee-1, DJ Stretch Armstrong, and Khaliah Ali ... daughter of late boxing great Muhammad Ali and longtime personal friend of Flav's.

We're told Flav still has plenty of festivities in the pipeline ... he's scheduled for a writer's workshop, a sitdown with PBS and he's volunteering to feed the homeless inside the Harvard Square Homeless Shelter with a few student groups.