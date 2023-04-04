Former NFL Player Jarryd Hayne Reportedly Convicted Of Rape After Third Trial

Jarryd Hayne -- a former NFL running back and professional Australian rugby league footballer -- has reportedly been convicted of rape after standing trial for a third time.

According to BBC News, Hayne, who starred as a winger for the Parramatta Eels of Australia's NRL, was found guilty ... after being accused of performing non-consensual sexual acts on a woman at her Newcastle home in Australia in 2018.

The prosecution argued that the woman told Hayne she did not want to have sex with him after she realized a taxi was waiting for her outside.

35-year-old Hayne and his legal team, however, insisted their encounter was consensual.

In 2020, Hayne's first trial in the case resulted in a hung jury. Hayne was then convicted in 2021 and sentenced to five years and nine months in prison, but he appealed, and a three-panel judge ordered a new trial.

A sentencing date has not yet been revealed.

Hayne transitioned from the NRL to the NFL in 2015 ... where he spent one season with the San Francisco 49ers, rushing for 52 yards on 17 carries in eight games.

While Jarryd was playing for the 49ers ... police investigated another accusation of sexual assault but ultimately did not charge Hayne with any crime.

The woman claimed she had been heavily intoxicated during their alleged encounter ... and filed a lawsuit against Hayne in 2017.