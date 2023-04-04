Rangers' Josh Smith Hit In Face With 89-MPH Pitch, Taken To Emergency Room

Horrifying moment in the Orioles vs. Rangers game Monday night ... Texas outfielder Josh Smith was drilled in the face by an 89-MPH pitch -- and the damage was so bad, he had to be taken to the hospital to get checked out.

The scary scene unfolded in the third inning of the MLB contest at Globe Life Field in Texas ... when a sinker got away from O's pitcher Danny Coulombe -- and made a beeline right for Smith's face.

Yikes, Josh Smith just took an 89 MPH pitch to the jaw pic.twitter.com/UUVfmjQeN4 — Ben Palmer (@benjpalmer) April 4, 2023 @benjpalmer

Video shows the 25-year-old utility man couldn't get out of the way fast enough ... and was tagged right near the mouth by the baseball.

He immediately crumpled to the ground in pain ... as trainers raced out to tend to him.

Thankfully, he was able to walk off the field under his own power ... and he was ultimately transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

According to Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, tests fortunately came back "clean."

"So, we got good news there," Bochy told reporters after the game. "He's feeling better as I'm speaking right now. And, tomorrow we'll just reevaluate him and see where we're at."

