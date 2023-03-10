Jordan Spieth Drills Fan With Tee Shot, Saves Ball From Landing In Water!

Good news, bad news for Jordan Spieth at the Players Championship on Friday -- bad news: his tee shot was so off target, it hit a spectator. Good news: the accidental contact knocked the ball back onto the fairway -- avoiding landing in the drink!!

The wild moment went down on the 9th hole at TPC Sawgrass ... when a struggling Spieth's drive headed straight for the water.

Luckily for Spieth -- and unluckily for the fan -- the ball drilled the attendee right in the knee ... and it ricocheted back onto the fairway with a perfect bounce.

Here's where it gets even crazier -- Spieth was on the verge of missing the cut on the final hole ... and a bogey or worse could've sunk him.

As it turns out, the ball's landing spot helped the star finish the hole with an eagle -- leaving him comfortably inside of the cut line.

The story has an even happier ending, as Spieth gave the fan his glove as an apology/thank you gift.

Spieth finished the round +3 ... and is even through two days of competition.