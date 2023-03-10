Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Jordan Spieth Drills Fan With Tee Shot, Saves Ball From Landing In Water!

Jordan Spieth Drills Fan With Tee Shot Saves Ball From Water!!!

3/10/2023 11:44 AM PT
Jordan Spieth

Good news, bad news for Jordan Spieth at the Players Championship on Friday -- bad news: his tee shot was so off target, it hit a spectator. Good news: the accidental contact knocked the ball back onto the fairway -- avoiding landing in the drink!!

The wild moment went down on the 9th hole at TPC Sawgrass ... when a struggling Spieth's drive headed straight for the water.

Luckily for Spieth -- and unluckily for the fan -- the ball drilled the attendee right in the knee ... and it ricocheted back onto the fairway with a perfect bounce.

Here's where it gets even crazier -- Spieth was on the verge of missing the cut on the final hole ... and a bogey or worse could've sunk him.

As it turns out, the ball's landing spot helped the star finish the hole with an eagle -- leaving him comfortably inside of the cut line.

The story has an even happier ending, as Spieth gave the fan his glove as an apology/thank you gift.

Spieth finished the round +3 ... and is even through two days of competition.

If luck keeps coming his way, perhaps he can shoot up the leaderboard and finish strong!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later