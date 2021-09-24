Jordan Spieth Nearly Tumbles Into Lake After Insane Shot At Ryder Cup

This is INCREDIBLE!!

Jordan Spieth almost sent himself into Lake Michigan on the 17th hole at the Ryder Cup on Friday ... but somehow managed to land an insane recovery shot in the process!!

It all went down during the first day of Ryder Cup action at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin ... when Spieth was facing a tough shot in thick grass and couldn't even see the pin.

But, the 28-year-old took his best swing, lost his balance and started tumbling towards the water.

The dude managed to stay on his feet the whole time, but it definitely required some quick thinking as he navigated through the steep terrain.

But, the best part?? Spieth was so busy trying to stay dry that he didn't see his shot land about 10 feet from the hole!!

It was a remarkable effort from the 28-year-old ... but unfortunately, it didn't help Team USA win the hole ... as Justin Thomas ended up missing the putt.

Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia won the hole and the match for Team Europe ... but man, what a helluva moment for Spieth.