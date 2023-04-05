Lakers Serenade LeBron W/ Goat Noises During Hilarious Postgame Interview

LeBron James tried his hardest to keep a straight face while his teammates serenaded him with goat noises during his postgame interview after L.A.'s OT thriller -- but eventually, the King caved and cracked a smile at the flattering gesture.

James and the Lakers defeated the Jazz, 135-133, in an overtime thriller at Vivint Arena -- and as reporters asked him about the game, Bron's teammates, led by DeAngelo Russell, went out of their way to show how grateful they were for his performance Tuesday night.

The Lakers were making goat noises during LeBron's interview 😭



(via @jovanbuha) pic.twitter.com/aVQVL2dcmv — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 5, 2023 @ESPNNBA

ICYMI, the Lakers blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. Still, LeBron had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, but missed a contested layup ... a shot he makes 9 out of 10 times.

James avenged his late-game miss in overtime -- with Demi Lovato and Lindsey Vonn in the building -- scoring the deciding basket by powering his way to the hoop, this time making the layup, and propelling the Lakers to victory.

Demi Lovato and Lindsey Vonn in the building for Lakers-Jazz 🤩🎿 pic.twitter.com/WYv2bKpj6o — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 5, 2023 @SportsCenter

Bron finished the contest with 37 points, six assists, and five rebounds and said ... "I had to redeem myself at the end of regulation," adding, "I smoked a layup."

Although James seemed flattered by the goat noises from his teammates, the 4x NBA champ knows the Lakers still have work to do if they want to make a playoff run, saying, "I got to stay focused. I'm locked in."