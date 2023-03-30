LeBron James Does Lakers Postgame Interview In Nothing But Towel

LeBron James left little to the imagination while speaking with reporters after the Lakers game on Wednesday ... answering questions in a tiny towel!!

The King apparently didn't have time to throw on some street clothes before getting bombarded with questions after L.A.'s road win over the Chicago Bulls ... but he didn't seem to mind, cracking jokes and praising his teammate, Austin Reaves, as he talked about the matchup.

LeBron James on what he thought about Austin Reaves doing the “too small” gesture to Patrick Beverley: “That AR always got my back. Always. Even though he loved Kobe back in the day more than me. I forgive him.” pic.twitter.com/pt0jAMTFO9 — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 30, 2023 @jovanbuha

But the interview was overshadowed by the fact 38-year-old Bron was pretty naked -- aside from a towel securely tied at the hip -- and most of his left thigh was clearly visible.

The nearly-nude Q&A has some wondering whether it's necessary for the media to have access to players right after they get out of the showers ... with others loving the clip out of sheer horniness by dropping some pretty NSFW reactions on Twitter.

Austin Reaves hit Pat Bev with the "TOO SMALL" 😭 pic.twitter.com/KB6dSDQeuq — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 30, 2023 @ESPNNBA

As for the game, the Lakers beat the Bulls 121-110 ... and Reaves got revenge on Patrick Beverley for hitting LeBron with the "too small" gesture when the two teams met earlier this week.