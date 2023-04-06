Michael Jordan's $15 Million Mansion Burglarized, 18-Year-Old Arrested

Michael Jordan's $15 million mansion was broken into this week ... and now, an 18-year-old faces several charges, including criminal damage to the property.

Highland Park Police Department responded to a robbery in progress call from neighbors at the 2700 block of Point Lane around 4:10 PM on Tuesday, April 4th, according to Lake & McHenry County Scanner.

The home belongs to the Chicago Bulls legend ... and when police arrived, they found Raiden Hagedorn still inside the 56,000-square-foot home.

Hagedorn was arrested and charged with criminal trespass to an occupied residence and two counts of criminal damage to property -- all misdemeanors.

Thankfully, Jordan was not there at the time of the incident. In fact, MJ hasn't lived at this address since he placed the mansion on the market in 2012.

The property comes with 9 bedrooms, 19 baths, an indoor basketball gymnasium, an infinity pool, a tennis court, and a cigar room.

It also has the famous personalized gate with Jordan's #23.

It was also the scene of a recent Travis Scott song featuring Young Thug and M.I.A. called FRANCHISE. The video was shot on the grounds.