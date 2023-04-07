William H. Macy Sued By Neighbor For $600k for Cutting Down Trees

William H. Macy has rocked his neighbor's world by massacring his trees ... so much so he's suffering great emotional distress and now the neighbor wants more than half a mil to make things right.

Pierce Brown lives next door to Macy, and while Pierce was on vacay, people who were working on Macy's property butchered trees that were squarely on Brown's land ... this according to a lawsuit filed by Brown.

Mr. Brown says the damage was devastating ... not only has it obliterated his privacy, presumably turning his house into a duck on a platter for all to see, but he says it's compromised the hillside ... a huge problem for folks who live in the hills of Hollywood.

Brown says after he got over the shock, he went and spoke with Macy, who acknowledge the misdeeds of his workers.