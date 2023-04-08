New Video Shows Passenger Getting Kicked Off Plane

Play video content

A middle-aged passenger got booted off a commercial airliner after throwing a childlike tantrum while clashing with police ... and it was all caught on video.

Check out the clip posted to Tik Tok showing the passenger in his seat trying to talk his way out of trouble with three no-nonsense cops standing over him. Apparently, the passenger lost his s*** after he was denied a pre-flight alcoholic beverage, prompting the officers to pay him a visit.

As you can see, the cops repeatedly ordered the passenger off the plane, but he stood his ground at least for a little while.

But things then took a turn for the worse when the passenger accused one of the officers of stealing his phone. Not a good idea.

The cops then grabbed the guy and dragged him out of his seat. As they hauled him off the plane, the passenger started crying and whining like a child.

It's not clear what happened after that. We're trying to gather more details to get a full picture.