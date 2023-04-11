Body Cam Shows Cops Rushed Bank as Louisville Mass Murderer Continued to Shoot

Play video content

The heroic actions of the cops who put their lives on the line in Louisville as a mass shooter opened fire are now being seen by the public for the first time in newly released body cam video.

In a press conference Tuesday, The Louisville Metro Police Department released a series of videos -- including two body cams from officers Nickolas Wilt and Cory "CJ" Galloway who were first to the scene Monday at Old National Bank.

Galloway immediately grabs a rifle from the trunk of his cruiser, and both officers head up the stairs to the bank's entrance. They're met almost immediately by gunfire from the shooter inside the building, and Wilt is struck in the head ... Galloway takes cover behind a pillar.

After a few minutes, more officers arrive on the scene and try to get to Wilt to pull him to safety. The shooter opens fire on the officers again, this time breaking glass in front of the bank and giving Galloway an angle on the shooter, shooting and killing him.

The shooter, 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon, an employee of the bank, killed 5 people in the massacre -- all of which were also bank employees.