Brittney Griner Says She'll Fight To Bring Home Captive Americans In Russia

It's been four months since Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal camp, but the WNBA star hasn't forgotten about the Americans left behind, vowing to continue to fight for the release of U.S. citizens being held captive in Russia.

32-year-old Griner made a surprise cameo at Al Sharpton's National Action Network's Women's Empowerment Luncheon in NYC on Thursday, where she addressed the crowd.

“I want to continue to fight to bring home every American detained overseas. That means everything to me,” Griner said, flanked by her wife Cherelle Griner and Sharpton.

Of course, Brittney was sentenced to 9 years behind Russian bars after being found guilty on a drug charge. After 10 months spent in a jail cell and penal colony, she returned home on December 8 in a high-profile prisoner exchange.

After months of negotiations, the U.S. agreed to send Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death," serving a lengthy prison sentence in the States, back to Russia as part of a trade.

At the time of her release, the government was criticized for not getting back U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who has been locked up in Russia since late December 2018.

On Thursday, Griner made it clear she hasn't forgotten about Whelan and several other Americans who are still overseas.