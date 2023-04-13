DeMar Derozan's Daughter Psyches Out Raptors Shooters With Hilarious Screams

The Chicago Bulls' MVP on Wednesday night wasn't Zach LaVine, Nicola Vucevic or DeMar DeRozan ... no, it was DeRozan's 9-year-old daughter, whose screams led to some of the best free throw defense in NBA history!!!

Here's the deal ... the Bulls needed to beat Toronto at Scotiabank Arena in order to keep their playoff hopes alive -- and they got an unexpected super assist from DeRozan's little girl to make it all happen.

During every free throw that the Raptors took in the 9-seed vs. 10-seed play-in game, Diar DeRozan unleashed blood-curdling shrieks from her seat in the stands ... and it absolutely befuddled Toronto players!!

Diar DeRozan deserved her own highlight reel tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nUMNKrGtVQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 13, 2023 @BleacherReport

Check out video from the game's broadcast ... you can hear Diar loud and clear -- and you can see Raptors players were visibly bothered by it!

In total, Toronto missed 18 of its 36 strokes from the charity stripe -- the most free throw misses in an NBA elimination game in over 50 years -- and wound up losing the game, 109-105.

Good morning to Bulls fans everywhere, but especially to Diar DeRozan 🗣❤️ pic.twitter.com/7M5O4Cyy6O — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 13, 2023 @chicagobulls

After the win, DeMar said it all almost didn't happen -- because he was tempted to leave Diar at home so she wouldn't miss school. But, he told reporters he was sure glad he ultimately allowed her to come.

"I owe her some money," he said. "For sure."

The bad news for the Bulls, though ... DeRozan says Diar won't be able to make it for their do-or-die game on Friday against the Miami Heat -- as she has classes to get back to.