DeMar DeRozan Poses For Pics, Signs Autographs After Big Drew League Game

NBA star DeMar DeRozan gave fans an experience they'll never forget after balling out in the Drew League on Saturday -- posing for pics and signing autographs for them, and TMZ Sports has the video!!

The Chicago Bulls forward and his teammate, Patrick Williams, led the MMV Cheaters back from a 19-point deficit to come away with a 102-94 win over Young Citi ... large in part thanks to DeRozan's 36 points and 6 rebounds.

Williams added 14 points and 14 boards himself ... but it was DD who came away with the player of the game nod.

Fun fact -- Sunday was DeMar's 33rd birthday ... so the honor was an early present for him!!

DeRozan was super chill with fans hoping for selfies and signatures as he left the facility ... signing jerseys and smiling with fans before heading out.

DeMar to LeBron for the THROWDOWN ‼



Watch Now on the NBA App: https://t.co/1wUvrXPTKg pic.twitter.com/GfbjaRFOnJ — NBA (@NBA) July 16, 2022 @NBA

The Drew League has been filled with huge names so far this summer -- remember, LeBron James played with DeRozan earlier this off-season ... as well as Trae Young and John Collins.