DeMar DeRozan's 7-Year-Old Daughter Credited With Foiling Home Intruder's Plans

Exclusive

DeMar DeRozan's 7-year-old daughter is a hero -- because she's the one who spotted an intruder at their L.A. home and immediately sounded the alarm leading to his arrest ... this, according to law enforcement.

Officials say there's video surveillance that shows the suspect -- 22-year-old Justin Bergquist -- peeping inside DeRozan's house on Nov. 19 around 7 PM.

The footage also allegedly shows Bergquist entering the home through a sliding glass door. Officials say he spent 17 minutes inside the home -- shirtless -- until he ran into DeMar's daughter.

According to the police report, "When the suspect saw [DeMar's daughter], he put his finger to his lips and signaled for her to be quiet."

But, DeMar's daughter knew better ... and smartly ran downstairs and screamed for her parents.

That's when DeMar sprung into action -- scouring the house for the suspect, who made a break for it and ultimately fled from the home.

DeMar's wife called 911 -- and the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. responded to the scene. Bergquist was eventually located and arrested.

Law enforcement claims Bergquist said he was trying to find Kylie Jenner's home that night -- but hit the wrong house on accident.

The DeRozans claim Bergquist caused significant damage to one of the sliding glass doors, which will cost $15,000 to repair.

Bergquist is now facing a felony burglary charge -- and he's been ordered to stay away from both DeMar and Kylie.

When asked about the incident earlier this week, DeMar told reporters -- "Yeah, everything good. I grew up in Compton, CA. I've been through worse."