NBA's DeMar DeRozan Upgrades USC Weight Room ... With Historic Donation!!!

10/30/2020 9:40 AM PT
He only played at USC for 1 year ... but DeMar DeRozan paid back his school with a MASSIVE donation that funded an incredible weight room renovation.

The University of Southern California just revealed its completely upgraded athlete weight room inside the Galen Center ... complete with new technology, new equipment, the works!

One of the issues that had been plaguing the school ... some of the equipment wasn't big enough for the taller athletes!

So, thanks to DeMar -- they swapped out old machines for new machines that can handle players 6'6" and above!

DeMar only played at USC during the 2008 season -- and was so dominant, the school retired his #10 jersey.

So far, the San Antonio Spurs star has made more than $175 MILLION on contact money in 11 seasons in the NBA ... and he decided to throw some cash back to the school to help other athletes grow.

The school didn't specify exactly how much cash DeMar donated -- but noted it's the single largest donation EVER from a former "USC to the NBA" basketball player.

"We feel like this new weight room, the equipment we were able to purchase and the layout, the flooring ... even down to the new lights, new sound system everything is at the highest level," USC strength and conditioning coach Josh Heidegger said.

Who's ready to work out?

