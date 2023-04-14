Bradley Cooper Lists Longtime Venice Property for $2.4M

Bradley Cooper is making more real estate moves ... now unloading his longtime Venice property, after giving it an interior makeover.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... The actor listed the pad for $2.4M... which, would leave him with a nice chunk of change after snagging it for $1.19M back in 2004.

The price tag seems to be well worth it ... he's completely transformed the inside of the home, working with renowned designer Santillane de Chanaleille.

The 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home comes with a natural aesthetic ... featuring high vaulted wood ceilings, concrete floors, and accordion doors that lead out to a fire pit and hot tub. There's also a built-in barbecue when you step outside.

There's also a converted garage, which can be used as a bonus room for an office, home gym, or living space.

Bradley already has another beautiful 3-level townhouse in Venice, a $13M townhouse in NYC and purchased a $4.8M pad in the Pacific Palisades in 2021.