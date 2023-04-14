Paris Hilton Skipping Coachella for First Time in Years, Motherhood Calls

Paris Hilton's abdicating her crown as the Queen of Coachella, because she's skipping the festival for the first time in 16 years ... and it's all because the new mom has new priorities.

Sources connected to Paris tell TMZ … she won't be out in the desert this weekend for several reasons, but chief among them is her baby boy, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

Paris is only about 3 months into mommydom, and our sources say she wants to spend time with Phoenix ... and a music festival just isn't the right setting, for obvious reasons.

Instead of vibing to live tunes, we're told Paris and her son have weekend plans with friends.

Of course, Coachella is a 2-weekend event, but she won't be there next weekend either. We're told Paris is prepping to go to Washington D.C. for meetings with Congressional leaders regarding the child abuse bill for which she's been advocating.

Paris has been a fixture at Coachella since 2007, earning the nickname the Coachella Queen ... and she's known around the festival for always having the best outfits and hitting exclusive Coachella parties like Neon Carnival.

She won't be there physically, but she's there in IG spirit, at least -- Paris posted a throwback to some of her best past festival 'fits.