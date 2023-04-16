Ariana Madix Gets Cozy with New Man at Coachella Amid Scandoval Fallout

Play video content Instagram / @thestrongwai, @bradxbrad, @getlow89

Ariana Madix seems to have moved on from Tom Sandoval with a new man -- getting awfully close and cozy with him down at Coachella ... and not trying to hide it either.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star is out in the desert with a bunch of other stars this weekend, and she's been documenting what she's been up to -- but, more importantly, who she's with ... and it looks like she's been hanging out a lot with some fitness trainer dude.

His name is Daniel Wai ... and he's all over Ariana's IG Story. Likewise, she's all over his as well -- and they were dancing the night away for Day 2 ... even posing for a sweet selfie.

Looks like Dan's rolling with her crew of friends, but in any case -- they definitely seem to be an item. Ariana threw up a photo earlier on Friday that showed her holding hands with someone ... and while you can't see the person's face, all signs point to Danny Boy.

The guy's got a somewhat decent social media presence -- about 15,000 followers -- and he's certainly about his craft ... with tons of clips and pics of him working out in the gym.

Meanwhile, we actually know what Tom was up to this weekend ... or at least on Friday anyway. The dude was out at the NAMM Show at the Anaheim Convention Center ... which was basically a big music showcase, where artists could peruse equipment and instruments, and connect with other fellow enthusiasts. As you can see, Tom was worming his way around.

No sign of Raquel Leviss anywhere ... but he seems to be enjoying himself as well. Of course, we've seen him get a move on with his life ... refocusing on his band and touring.