Coachella Day 3 -- Third Time's A Charm As Week One Wraps!

The Southern California sun beat down on the Indio Desert for the third and final day of week 1 of the Coachella Arts and Music Festival ... but the celebs dug deep and found the willpower to brave the heat to go out with a bang with big performers like Bjork, Dominic Fike ... and the ever-illusive FRANK OCEAN!

While it took a little more energy to get up after two crazy days at Coachella, Bella Thorne shared a selfie lounging around in a puuuuurfect crochet Hello Kitty bikini ... While James Charles took a knee on day three in a pair of couture khaki fatigues.

If you were bopping around all the private parties you might have thought you showed up to the desert on the wrong weekend ... because lots of influencers were giving some serious Stagecoach vibes with lots of ranch-infused fashion. Olivia Culpo, Ming Lee Simmons and Paige Taylor all had on the same rootiness tootiness trend topped off with a kitschy cowboy hat.

But, make no mistake, the Coachella stages were still heavily infused with Hip Hop influence. Kali Uchis commanded the Main Stage during her Sunday performance and shocked viewer by not only bringing out Don Toliver for a surprise cameo ... but Tyler, The Creator as well!

Hip Hop hotties also made their mark on week 1. Saweetie popped on the Sahara stage alongside her musical peer Latto and was also spotted posing in The VIP with Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee. Last, but not least, was GloRilla's much-anticipated performance where she was seen rocking a bright camo style that would make anyone red with envy.