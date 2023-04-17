Nelly Furtado 'Memba Her?!

Canadian singer Nelly Furtado was 21 years old when she stormed into the millennium -- topping the music charts -- with hit songs "I'm Like a Bird" and "Turn Off the Light" back in 2000.

Not only did her 2000 album "Whoa, Nelly!" make her one to reckon with in the music biz, but she also scored herself a Grammy. Furtado went on to have success in the mid-2000s with her third studio album "Loose" which featured bops like "Promiscuous" and "Maneater."

It's been a minute since Furtado has been in front of the mic, but she recently shared some studio selfies ... new music, who this?!