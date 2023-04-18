Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Ariana Madix Makes Out with Coachella Hookup, Drops Him Off at LAX

Ariana Madix Lockin' Lips Again with Coachella Bae During LAX Drop Off

4/18/2023 10:39 AM PT
Ariana Madix Makes Out with Coachella Hookup at LAX
Backgrid

Things between Ariana Madix and her Coachella boo are lookin' like more than just a festival hookup ... because nothing screams "serious" quite like taking someone to the airport.

Ariana was spotted once again with Daniel Wai Monday after their fun in the Indio sun ... and, again, they were making out -- curbside at LAX -- before he headed inside to jet off.

The pics, at least, make it seem like Ariana is really into this guy.

Backgrid

Setting aside the super-public PDA, Ariana drove him through infamous L.A. traffic to one of the busiest airports on the west coast -- talk about commitment!!!

4/15/23
MADIX MAKEOUT
TMZ.com

As we reported, the "Vanderpump Rules" star was in full rebound mode over the weekend ... video obtained by TMZ showed Ari and the fitness coach lockin' lips pretty passionately while dancing the night away.

Backgrid

While some speculated this could've just been a fling, the LAX trip might be a sign it's a lot more legit ... 'cause gas ain't cheap!

