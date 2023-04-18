Tom Sandoval Happy Ariana Madix Hooking Up with New Guy
4/18/2023 3:30 PM PT
Tom Sandoval claims a few of his cast members keep stoking the fire sparked by his affair with Raquel Leviss, and he's calling 'em out for it -- but he also says he's thrilled his ex Ariana Madix has a new man.
We got Tom Tuesday at LAX, and it's obvious he's feeling drained by the whole 'Scandoval.' Of course, most fans won't feel sorry for him, and what he told us probably won't help his case either.
He clearly has beef with some unnamed female "Vanderpump Rules" costars for "perpetuating" all the drama, at least that's how he sees it.
We also asked him about Ariana hooking up with a guy at Coachella over the weekend -- a guy she also drove to LAX for a farewell make out session. Tom, believe it or not, says he's totally cool with it ... and even seems genuinely thrilled for her.
He says all he wants is for Ariana to be happy. 🤷🏽♂️
Tom also doubled down on his frustration with Miraval Resorts and Spas in AZ.
As we reported, the company strongly hinted Sandoval was going to be staying there ... which sparked speculation Raquel was also staying there while getting mental health treatment. Sandoval says he expected better from such a ritzy destination.