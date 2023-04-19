Draymond Green Suspended 1 Game For Stomping On Domantas Sabonis

The Warriors will be without Draymond Green for their crucial playoff game Thursday night ... the NBA announced late Tuesday the Dubs star has been suspended for Golden State's contest against the Kings for stomping on Domantas Sabonis earlier this week.

In revealing their ruling, league execs explained Green was receiving the ban "based in part on Green's history of unsportsmanlike acts."

It did not appear the 33-year-old will be allowed to appeal -- meaning the Warriors will have to try to avoid going down 0-3 in the series with Sacramento without one of their best players.

Sabonis is down after Draymond stepped on him. pic.twitter.com/6MwsNLT2Pj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 18, 2023 @BleacherReport

The controversial incident happened in the fourth quarter of Game 2 on Monday night ... after Sabonis and Green got tangled up while trying to fight for a rebound.

Sabonis hit the floor, and while he was down, he grabbed Green's right ankle. In response, Draymond stomped on the Sacramento center's chest.

Sabonis was given a technical -- and Green was booted from the game.

While Sabonis was not suspended for Game 3, there is a chance he might miss it after all ... he's dealing with a sternum injury due to Draymond's kick that could force him to sit out.