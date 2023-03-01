Draymond Green Calls To End Black History Month ... 'Teach My History' All Year

Play video content Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green wants Black History Month to be a thing of the past ... delivering a powerful speech to make his case, saying, "Why we gotta keep getting the shortest month to celebrate our history?"

"At some point, can we get rid of it?" Green asked reporters following the Warriors' 123-105 win over the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday night at the Chase Center.

The Warriors superstar accused current politicians of trying to wipe Black History out of schools ... and said he won't settle for celebrating just one month as a consolation prize.

FYI -- According to the ACLU, more than 30 state legislatures have recently been introduced to dampen Black history education, and hundreds of books written by Black authors about race history have been pulled from the shelves.

"I’m not going to be the fool to say, 'Yeah, we can celebrate it for 28 days,'" Green said. "So at some point, I’d like to get rid of it. We're making all these changes in the world -- can't talk about these people. Can't talk about those people. Can’t say this. Can’t say that."

Green -- who was wearing a blue shirt that read "Built By Black History" during his postgame conference -- said his choice of clothing was intentional as he made his point.

The 4-time NBA champion and 2017 Defensive Player of the Year said he doesn't want people to misconstrue his call to end Black History Month with him trying to downplay Black people.

"At some point, it’s time to get rid of Black History Month," Green reiterated. "Not get rid of Black history, like they’re trying to do. But Black History Month? Nah, teach my history from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, and then do it again. And then again. And then again. And then again."