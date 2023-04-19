Kick Streamer MadiHunni Breaks Teeth After Nasty Fall on Live Stream

Play video content

Kick streamer MadiHunni is gonna need a really good dentist after one of her streams ended in pieces, literally.

Madi was vibing out by a pool with some friends over the weekend to LMFAO's song "Shots" before she slipped and completely faceplanted on the ground.

There are a few awkward moments, as she and her friends look completely stunned by her spill ... with the silence finally broken by her friend asking, "Are you ok?"

Madi grabs her mouth, apparently feeling some of her chiclets were missing, picks herself back up and checks out her teeth in the camera ... revealing two broken front teeth!

After the incident, she posted an IG story saying, "just f****** broke my front teeth on @ac7ionman's live stream" ... followed by a series of posts joking about the whole thing and asking around for dentist referrals.

She left off on a positive note, saying .... "tell me why i finally feel pretty for the first time in a month & it's right after i bust my teeth lmao"