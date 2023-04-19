Madison Bumgarner Unloads On Willson Contreras In Game, 'Shut The F*** Up!'
Madison Bumgarner Unloads On Cards Star ... 'Shut The F*** Up!!!'
4/19/2023 1:01 PM PT
Madison Bumgarner went ballistic on Cardinals star Willson Contreras during their game on Wednesday ... telling the St. Louis catcher to "shut the f*** up" -- while appearing to call him a "p****."
The Diamondbacks pitcher fired off the NSFW commentary after Contreras got mad at himself for fouling off a pitch in the third inning.
It's unclear exactly why the former World Series MVP was so ticked at Contreras for the reaction ... but a hot mic captured almost the entirety of his ensuing rant.
"Shut the fuck up you pussy, fuck you" -Madison Bumgarner to Willson Contreras pic.twitter.com/cQQSOp02We— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 19, 2023 @JomboyMedia
"Shut the f*** up," Bumgarner can be heard saying on the game's broadcast ... before he mouthed the words, "You p****."
Bumgarner later could be seen appearing to tell the 30-year-old, "F*** you!"
Contreras motioned to Madison's catcher as if to signal he needed to do something about Bumgarner's language and demeanor ... but the chatter continued nonetheless.
The at-bat ultimately concluded with a walk ... and after Contreras flipped his bat on the way to first base, Bumgarner looked like he had even more words for the St. Louis hitter.
It seems Contreras will get the last laugh in the situation, though -- Bumgarner got shellacked during his short outing, giving up seven earned runs in three innings, and the Cards are now up 14-4 on the Snakes with another inning left to go.