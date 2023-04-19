Madison Bumgarner Unloads On Willson Contreras In Game, 'Shut The F*** Up!'

Madison Bumgarner went ballistic on Cardinals star Willson Contreras during their game on Wednesday ... telling the St. Louis catcher to "shut the f*** up" -- while appearing to call him a "p****."

The Diamondbacks pitcher fired off the NSFW commentary after Contreras got mad at himself for fouling off a pitch in the third inning.

It's unclear exactly why the former World Series MVP was so ticked at Contreras for the reaction ... but a hot mic captured almost the entirety of his ensuing rant.

"Shut the fuck up you pussy, fuck you" -Madison Bumgarner to Willson Contreras pic.twitter.com/cQQSOp02We — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 19, 2023 @JomboyMedia

"Shut the f*** up," Bumgarner can be heard saying on the game's broadcast ... before he mouthed the words, "You p****."

Bumgarner later could be seen appearing to tell the 30-year-old, "F*** you!"

Contreras motioned to Madison's catcher as if to signal he needed to do something about Bumgarner's language and demeanor ... but the chatter continued nonetheless.

The at-bat ultimately concluded with a walk ... and after Contreras flipped his bat on the way to first base, Bumgarner looked like he had even more words for the St. Louis hitter.