Madison Bumgarner Irate With Ump After Ejection, Physically Restrained By Teammates

Madison Bumgarner just lost his mind on the baseball diamond ... needing to be physically restrained from an umpire after the guy threw him out of a game.

The Diamondbacks pitcher's blowup just went down after the first inning of Arizona's game against the Miami Marlins in Florida ... following an incident with an on-field ump.

MadBum has to be restrained after getting tossed after one inning of work pic.twitter.com/3CQNYyNAW3 — Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) May 4, 2022 @AlexFast8

Mad Bum was pissed during the frame over some balls and strikes calls ... and when he walked toward the dugout and got checked by an ump for foreign substances -- he had some words for the official.

In footage of the altercation, picked up by broadcast cameras, Bumgarner was seen clearly arguing with the ump -- before he was eventually tossed.

Madison Bumgarner lost his mind on an umpire and was tossed from the game after pitching one inning pic.twitter.com/jmyUmV7Cbd — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 4, 2022 @JomboyMedia

The ejection set the former World Series MVP off ... and footage shows he went so ballistic, he needed several teammates and coaches to hold him back from going after the dude.

Bumgarner, thankfully, ultimately left the field without further incident.