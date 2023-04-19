Sean Garrett Says Adopting AI May Rub Out Real Human Artists

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Sean Garrett Let's Chill On the AI... Humans Gotta Lead the Charge!!!

4/19/2023 7:43 AM PT
NOTHING LIKE THE REAL THING
Sean Garrett is more than a little leery about adopting AI in the studio, because if it comes down to us versus the machines -- as many fear it eventually will -- he's always riding with us.

We caught up with the prolific producer/songwriter Tuesday in NYC, and he admits he's curious about using the artificial software, but not to the point where it overshadows the human contribution.

Sean's been a part of some huge records -- such as Usher's "Yeah," Nelly's "Grillz" and multiple Beyonce jams -- and doesn't think that success could have been duplicated with a ghost in the computer.

Or as he puts it, "If it ain't from the soul, that s**t ain't real."

Universal Music Group recently enacted the takedown of an AI-generated Drake and Weeknd track that had millions of views before its removal from streaming services, but more songs -- several from AI-Drizzy -- keep springing up like weeds!!!

