Sean Garrett Says Adopting AI May Rub Out Real Human Artists

Sean Garrett is more than a little leery about adopting AI in the studio, because if it comes down to us versus the machines -- as many fear it eventually will -- he's always riding with us.

We caught up with the prolific producer/songwriter Tuesday in NYC, and he admits he's curious about using the artificial software, but not to the point where it overshadows the human contribution.

Sean's been a part of some huge records -- such as Usher's "Yeah," Nelly's "Grillz" and multiple Beyonce jams -- and doesn't think that success could have been duplicated with a ghost in the computer.

Or as he puts it, "If it ain't from the soul, that s**t ain't real."

This is NOT Drake & The Weeknd



This is AI. pic.twitter.com/T9N82iE2Zw — Altcoin Daily (@AltcoinDailyio) April 17, 2023 @AltcoinDailyio