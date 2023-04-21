Sasha Colby Says Big Brands Like Bud Light Understand Power of Queer Dollar

Play video content TMZ.com

Bud Light, and other major liquor brands, understand the impact the LGBTQ community can have on their bottom line, so naysayers -- like Kid Rock -- will just have to get used to it ... according to Sasha Colby.

We got Sasha Thursday at LAX, and as the first transgender woman to win both Miss Continental and "RuPaul's Drag Race," she had a strong opinion about Bud Light's collab with Dylan Mulvaney ... and the backlash that followed.

Sasha sent kudos to Dylan -- who partnered with Bud Light while documenting her transition -- for becoming a face of a corporation as huge as Anheuser-Busch. She says it's a clear sign corporate America really gets the importance of the queer dollar.

She says the folks angry about it are just making noise in an attempt to control corporate decisions. BTW, Sasha says most liquor brands regularly show up and support pride events, so this isn't a new thing.

As we reported, Bud Light got tons of outrage from non-celebs and celebs like Kid ... who posted video of himself firing gunshots into cases of Bud Light cans. Some folks have said they're opposed to the partnership because it's exposing children to the LGBTQIA+ community.

In Sasha's eyes, it's all BS -- she says kids don't drink booze, and suspects these folks actually do like the transgender community, but are projecting hate instead. Sasha's had her own success with a major brand after she teamed up with fashion powerhouse, Alexander Wang, further proving her point.

