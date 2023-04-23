Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Pete Davidson Harassed by Overzealous Knicks Fan, Shoves Him Away

Pete Davidson Give Me Some Space, Man!!! Knicks Fan Gets Way Too Into Personal Space

4/23/2023 3:15 PM PT
PISSING OFF PETE
TMZ.com

Pete Davidson's New York Knicks took home a big win, but one fan might wanna take a lesson in personal space ... cuz he got wayyy too far into Pete's zone.

Check out the video, Pete was posing for pics and high-fiving a bunch of his fellow Knick fans as he left Madison Square Garden Sunday afternoon. You see Pete appears to pose for a pic with one dude in a pink shirt and blue cap and continues to move through the crowd.

pete big hug

That clearly wasn't enough for the fan though, who continued to follow Pete ... putting his arm around the comedian and resting his head on Pete's shoulder.

pete angry

Pete tries to stay cool, taking more pics with others, but when the overzealous fan continued to get all up in his grill Pete understandably snaps ... shoving the dude away and telling him to back off.

Finally, the fan takes a hint and leaves Pete alone.

Pete Davidson and Jon Stewart attend game Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs
Getty

While his exit was stressful, the good news for Pete is the Knicks defeated Cleveland to take a 3-1 series lead ... not to mention, he got to share a seat next to (and likely some laughs with) Jon Stewart.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later