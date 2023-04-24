Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Says He's Working On His Demons During Separation

Play video content TMZ.com

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean says he's using the separation from his wife to work on his own demons and become a better version of himself ... hoping they'll come back stronger than ever.

We caught up with AJ at LAX Monday and he got super candid on why he and his wife, Rochelle DeAnna McLean, decided to hit the pause button on their marriage.

AJ says he talks to Rochelle and the kids multiple times every day, especially when he's on the road ... and that'll never change.

TMZ broke the story ... AJ and Rochelle, who share 2 kids together, decided to temporarily separate ... telling us they wanted to work on themselves and their marriage.

AJ says he's fully committed to his 12-step program and is sober as can be ... something that's clearly essential to him in moving forward.