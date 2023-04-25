American Airlines Passenger Pees on Another Passenger During Flight

Things got all pissy on an American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi Sunday .. after a passenger urinated on a fellow flyer.

The passenger unsurprisingly was drunk, according to New Delhi TV, and was promptly arrested when the plane landed at its destination.

And here's the thing ... it's become a thing! There have been at least 2 other incidents in the last few months where a passenger peed on a fellow flyer on flights from New York to New Delhi.

The airline spared all the details, saying, "American Airlines flight 292 with service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in DEL due to a disruption on board."

Although pissing on a plane is newsworthy, it still doesn't hold a candle to last week's Southwest flight, when a passenger threw a hilarious tantrum over a crying baby!