Singer James Blunt 'Memba Him?!

British singer James Blunt was 24 years old when his song "You're Beautiful" propelled him to stardom back in 2005. The catchy song became his breakout hit, peaking at #1 on the Billboard chart for a week ... quite the accomplishment, especially back in the early 2000s.

Aside from the "You're Beautiful" music video racking up nearly 700 million views, Blunt continued making music with albums like "All The Lost Souls" and "Some Kind Of Trouble."

The talented singer is still making tunes, and just this month he dropped the song "Can't Forget You", collaborating with the band Ofenbach.