Univ. Of Alabama Basketball Drops Transfer Jaykwon Walton After Arrest

More troubles for the Univ. of Alabama men's basketball team ... Jaykwon Walton, a top hooper who was slated to transfer to the Tide this season, was arrested over the weekend -- and now, he's been dropped from the team over it all.

Walton was busted for possession of marijuana at around 10:11 PM on the Strip in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night -- just three months after former Tide guard Darius Miles was arrested in the same area following allegations he was involved in the shooting death of Jamea Harris.

According to Tuscaloosa Police, a vehicle that Walton and two others were in reeked of marijuana ... and when officers eventually searched the ride, they said they found "a rolling tray, a baggie containing approximately 20 grams of marijuana, and a half-rolled blunt in the passenger side floorboard."

Cops also noted there were three loaded firearms in the car as well.

Walton was taken into custody and booked on a charge of second-degree possession of marijuana. He was released on $500 bond a short time later.

Bama head coach Nate Oats, though, said the former Wichita State star was no longer in the plans for his team's 2023-24 roster after the arrest.

"Alabama is no longer recruiting Jaykwon Walton," Oats said in a statement Monday night. "He will not be a student-athlete at the University of Alabama."

Oats had previously caught heat for the way he handled Miles' arrest and the ensuing allegations surrounding it back in the winter. While he did axe the guard from the team ... when authorities said star Brandon Miller had a connection to the case, Oats opted to not punish him.

Miller, who declared for the NBA draft this offseason, didn't miss a single game ... and eventually helped lead the Tide to the Sweet 16.