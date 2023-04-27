'Cheer's Navarro College, Coach Monica Sued Allegedly Tried to Cover Up Sexual Assault

Monica Aldama of "Cheer" fame and Navarro College where the series takes place, are being taken to court ... after one of their cheerleaders claims the program tried to sweep her sexual assault claims under the rug.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Navarro cheer squad member Madi Lane claims she was sexually assaulted during her first semester at the Texas college in 2021 in her own dorm room by team member Salvatore "Salvo" Amico.

Lane claims her roommate wanted to bring Amico back to their dorm room, and eventually went back to bed when her roommate, roommate's boyfriend, and Amico were all in the living room.

After some time, Lane claims her roommate and their boyfriend came into the bedroom, while Amico followed and got on Lane's bed and started taking off her clothes. She says she screamed at him to stop, but he kept going and inserted his fingers inside her.

Lane says she was eventually able to get him to stop, but when she brought it to her team's attention, she claims one of the "veteran" cheerleaders, Maddy Brum, told her, "You just need to drink it off and get your mind off it" and "We don't tell anyone. We just keep it to ourselves."

On top of that, Lane says she took her concerns to Coach Aldama, who allegedly told her, "Let's not make this a big deal. I want the best for you and I will help you cheer wherever you want." Lane claims, when she quit the team a few days later, Aldama told her, "If you keep quiet, I’ll make sure you can cheer anywhere you want."