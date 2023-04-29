Eagles' Nakobe Dean Slams Jalen Carter Critics ... He's 'A Great Kid'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ex-UGA star Nakobe Dean doesn't believe the Eagles should be concerned about Jalen Carter one bit despite his troubles leading up to the NFL draft ... telling TMZ Sports his former college teammate is "a great kid."

Dean -- who played with Carter for two seasons at Georgia from 2020 through 2021 -- had nothing but positive things to say about his Bulldog buddy after Philadelphia selected the 22-year-old with the ninth overall pick in the first round Thursday night.

Dean called Carter "the best player in the draft" this year ... and added he has no concerns on or off the field whatsoever about the defensive tackle.

"He's a hard worker," Dean said. "He wants to win. He's going to do whatever it takes to win. He's going to do whatever he needs for the team to win."

Of course, Carter entered this weekend's draft with a whole lot of question marks ... particularly after he was charged with two misdemeanors stemming from his alleged role in a fatal car crash back in January.

Dean, though, believes none of that was indicative of Carter's true character.

"I know him to be a great kid," the linebacker said. "All the critics and everybody in the media try to claim him to be a bad guy. It's crazy to me. But I'm happy for him, and I'm ready for him to get to Philly so we can work."

Later in the first round, Philly also selected another former Bulldog, Nolan Smith, who played with Dean at Georgia. While Dean told us he knew the Eagles were interested in Carter and Smith, he didn't think the front office could snag both guys ... but he's sure as hell happy they did.