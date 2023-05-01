USF RB Michel Dukes Arrested For Domestic Violence ... Suspended Indefinitely

USF running back Michel Dukes -- who scored five touchdowns for the Bulls last season -- has been suspended from the school's football team indefinitely ... after he was accused of strangling a person in a domestic violence attack over the weekend.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Saturday near USF's campus ... after a victim alleged Dukes had gotten physical with them following a verbal argument.

Police said the victim told them Dukes had strangled them during the encounter. The 22-year-old football player was then arrested and booked on a charge of domestic battery by strangulation.

He's since been released.

"We have taken the immediate step of suspending him indefinitely from the team as we continue to gather more information and the proper authorities investigate the matter," USF athletics said in a statement following the arrest.

"We will have no further statement at this time."

Hillsborough County sheriff Chad Chronister, meanwhile, added in a statement of his own, "We do not tolerate domestic violence. There is never a reason or excuse for this type of behavior. Our Victim Advocates will ensure this individual gets connected with any and all resources."

Dukes -- a 5-foot-10 tailback -- initially began his college football career at Clemson in 2019 ... but went on to transfer to USF before last season.