NFL's Chris Claybrooks Arrested After Allegedly Destroying Ex's Phone At Theater

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks was arrested in Nashville over the weekend ... after officials say he destroyed his ex's phone during a wild dispute at a movie theater.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, the alleged altercation between the football player and his ex-girlfriend went down at around 8 PM on April 14 in the parking lot of the Opry Mills establishment.

Prosecutors say Claybrooks had been there watching a movie with his girlfriend, when his ex-girlfriend showed up and attempted to inform the new GF that she and Claybrooks had been together the night before "and that she had proof they were together on her phone."

In the docs, authorities say the ex told them Claybrooks then "grabbed her hand that was holding the phone and ripped it from her grasp." Claybrooks then allegedly chucked the device into the ground, destroying it.

According to the docs, Claybrooks' ex suffered bruises and abrasions on her hand from the incident. Officials say cops also observed that her phone was, indeed, broken.

The 25-year-old defensive back was arrested over the incident on April 15 ... and eventually hit with two criminal charges -- misdemeanor domestic assault causing bodily injury and misdemeanor vandalism of $1,000 or less. He's due in court for a hearing on the matter in May.

Claybrooks' attorney declined to comment on the case when reached on Wednesday.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, said in a statement they were "aware of a recent incident in Nashville, Tennessee involving Chris Claybrooks and are currently in the process of gathering information."

"We will have no further comment at this time," the team added.

Claybrooks, a former Memphis Tigers star, was a 7th-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft who went on to sign a 4-year rookie contract with the Jags worth a little over $3 million.