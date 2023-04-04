Ex-NFL 1st-Round Pick Darron Lee Arrested, Allegedly Attacked Mom, Child's Mom

Former Ohio State star Darron Lee -- who was picked by the Jets in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft -- was arrested Monday ... after he was accused of beating the hell out of both his mom and the mother of his child.

The disturbing allegations are all spelled out in court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports.

According to the docs, police were called out to a residence in Dublin, Ohio at around 5:30 PM on Monday after the mother of Lee's 2-year-old son, Lindsey McGlone, said Lee had attacked his mom, Candice Lee, at the home.

McGlone claimed she was downstairs in the kitchen when she heard Candice yelling at the top of the stairs. She said when she ran up, she saw Candice "lying on her back with Mr. Lee overtop of her with a raised fist."

In the docs, cops say Candice told them she had shown up to the residence after McGlone told her she wasn't feeling safe around Darron. According to cops, Candice said she went upstairs, found Darron lying on the floor of a bedroom, and told him he needed to leave.

That's when she claims the former football player snapped, began yelling at her, and then grabbed her by her shirt and pushed her into a wall twice. Candice said Darron then threw her to the ground and punched her in the face and the back of her head repeatedly. She claimed Darron also pulled her hair. She said it was all broken up when McGlone ran upstairs and pulled Darron off of her.

According to the docs, police said Candice had swelling injuries on her left cheek -- as well as head pain. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, cops say McGlone then accused Darron of being violent with her on a different occasion back in 2022.

She said it all happened on Oct. 17, when Darron believed McGlone was cheating on him. In the docs, cops say McGlone told them Darron got on top of her while she was in bed, and said "that he would kill her and their child." She then claimed he punched the pillow next to her head multiple time,s before he squeezed her throat.

Police say the woman said when Darron eventually got off of her, he grabbed her phone and threw it at a wall. McGlone said it bounced and struck her in the head, causing her ear to bleed.

According to the docs, she said that she then went downstairs -- but Darron followed her, and continued his attack. McGlone claimed Darron grabbed her by her neck, lifted her up, swung her around and then dropped her onto the ground. She told cops she was eventually able to grab the couple's child and leave before things escalated further.

For his part, Darron -- according to the documents -- told cops McGlone had struck him in the face during the altercation. He also denied ever throwing anything at her or putting his hands on her neck.

Cops, though, said they observed photographs of McGlone's injuries as well as pictures of her broken phone and a journal entry she had written on that date.

Darron was ultimately arrested ... and court records show he was hit with four separate charges -- two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence and two counts of misdemeanor assault.

Jail records show as of Tuesday morning, the 28-year-old was still behind bars.

Darron starred at Ohio State from 2013 to 2015 ... and was such a touted linebacker prospect, the NY Jets selected with the No. 20 overall pick in '16. He played three seasons with the team, before he was traded to the Chiefs, where he helped the KC win Super Bowl LIV.