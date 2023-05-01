N.O.R.E. and Cam'ron Beefing Over Rift Started On 'Joe Budden Podcast'

N.O.R.E. and Cam’ron are currently at odds over comments the "Drinks Champs" star made on Joe Budden's podcast ... that seemingly took aim at Killa Cam's new sports talk show.

Budden has repeatedly expressed his joy in seeing fellow rappers from his generation fail at the media crossover ... a sentiment he got N.O.R.E. to cosign back in February during his 'JBP' appearance.

Cam may be a few months late, but he felt both guys were dissing his series, "It Was It Is," and lashed out at 'em with some Harlem heat -- accusing N.O.R.E. of being two-faced while calling Budden all types of crackheads.

Budden didn't take Cam's disses lightly, and warned the Dipset rapper he was seconds away from getting a full-court press smear campaign ... but didn't respond when asked to meet in person.

Me and you are friends from the 90s.

You have my real life phone number.

You hung out with me for days before you did Drink Champs just to make sure I was the same yalla that you know.



If you thought at any time I was going at you,

Why would you go to the internet 1st? pic.twitter.com/1p0ROexTK4 — N.O.R.E (@noreaga) April 30, 2023 @noreaga

N.O.R.E., for his part, couldn't understand why Cam would take the conflict to social media and reminded him they go way back with several vintage video clips.

Cam and N.O.R.E. appeared on one another's debut albums in 1998 ... with the classic posse cut "Banned From T.V." notably birthed from one of their studio sessions.