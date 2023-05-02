Dead Kennedys Drummer D.H. Peligro's Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for D.H. Peligro, longtime drummer for the Dead Kennedys, is now confirmed to be an overdose of a particular combo of narcotics that's all too familiar these days.

According to the autopsy report obtained by TMZ ... DH, full name Darren Henley, died due to "combined effects of fentanyl and heroin." It says he also suffered from non-small cell lung cancer, but the medical examiner's pointing toward the combination of drugs as the official cause.

The report also mentions he had a history of drug and alcohol abuse.

As we reported, paramedics responded to D.H.'s home in the San Fernando Valley in October after his landlord discovered Henley in a bathroom. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

His bandmates first said they thought he died after accidentally falling and hitting his head, although, at the time, our law enforcement sources told us it was more mysterious ... and the recent docs say he didn't have any traumatic injuries, such as a head wound.