Kendrick Lamar Pops Out at Met Gala, Poses with Jack Harlow and Stormzy

Kendrick Lamar's breaking from his reclusive ways in a big way ... not only showing up at the Met Gala, but he even stopped to pose for photos with some other MCs.

He wound up kicking it Monday night with fellow rhyme sayers Jack Harlow and Stormzy during the fashion first event. Kendrick was rocking a sleek Chanel fit accented with a red bandana as he was flanked by the other 2 artists.

Jack and Stormyz also cleaned up nicely in their dapper blue suits all the same.

Kendrick is notoriously low on words, but if a picture's worth a thousand of 'em ... his respect for Stormzy and Jack's MC skills runs deep!!!

Jack just released his lyrical-leaning "Jackman" album, and Stormzy is set to headline the Rocking the Daisies Festival in South Africa later this year ... so K-Dot's keeping good company, even if just for a quick photo!!!

Speaking of live shows, Kendrick's 2022 "Big Steppers Tour" recently became the highest-grossing rap tour of all time, raking in $110.9 million from its 73 shows.