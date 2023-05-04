Former NHL Player Petr Klima Dead At 58

Former hockey player Petr Klima -- who scored the game-winning goal for the Oilers in the historic Game 1 of the 1990 Stanley Cup Finals -- has sadly passed away, the NHL announced.

He was only 58.

The NHL broke the news by releasing a statement on Thursday ... saying its sympathies are with his family, friends, and fans.

"The NHL mourns the passing of Czech legend Petr Klima, who scored 313 goals across 13 NHL seasons," the league said.

Klima -- who was drafted in the 5th round of the 1983 draft -- suited up for several teams during his long career ... including the Edmonton Oilers, where he had one of the most iconic goals in franchise history.

Here's Petr's triple-OT goal vs. Boston that helped the #Oilers capture the 1990 Stanley Cup. pic.twitter.com/bcZ2qS8YT1 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 4, 2023 @EdmontonOilers

It happened in the third overtime in Game 1 of the 1990 Stanley Cup Finals ... when Klima scored against Andy Moog of the Boston Bruins.

This triple-OT game is the longest in Stanley Cup Final history ... and it was the last time the Oilers won the Stanley Cup.

Klima also played for the Detroit Red Wings, L.A. Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins, an Tampa Bay Lightning.

"The Red Wings organization offers its heartfelt condolences to the Klima family during this difficult time," the Detroit organization said.

Klima's twin sons, Kelly and Kevin, are also pro ice hockey players.