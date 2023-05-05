Rich the Kid Calls BS on Billboard 'Fan Packs,' Helps Weak Artists Shine
Rich The Kid Billboard 'Fan Packs' Great ... For Trash Artists Who Need Merch Gimmicks!!!
5/5/2023 4:18 PM PT
Rich the Kid is inadvertently agreeing with Tekashi 6ix9ine ... calling out Billboard's newly minted bundle initiative as a bad move for the music biz.
We caught Rich out at LAX and he told us he's fine with "floppy artists" getting the extra boost in sales, but also feels Billboard's move could seriously water down the quality of music that ends up charting.
Billboard announced this week it's re-allowing bundle sales under the tag "fan packs" -- which allows for a limited amount of physical merch to be counted toward sales on the album chart.
Tekashi had a cow over the news ... after seeing thousands of his unit sales discounted back in 2020 when Billboard eliminated the merch rule.
Rich doesn't think sales trickery will stop his shine and says he doesn't plan on hopping on the bundle bandwagon with incentives like crappy Crocs.
His next album drops this summer, so it sounds like all you're getting are hot tracks from Rich. Look elsewhere for RTK lighters!!!