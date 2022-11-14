Rich the Kid Shares Takeoff Convo, Says New Deal Worth $40M

Play video content TMZ.com

Rich the Kid is one of the freshest rappers around … and not even a lil thing like a TMZ Hip Hop camera will disrupt his dental hygiene!!!

We got Rich in NYC, outside of the Sirius XM office, as he was brushing his pearly whites in between appointments. RTK was on the move, but still made time to talk about the good times with his good friend, the late Takeoff.

The slain Migos star was laid to rest last Friday and as fans reminisced on social media, a clip of him teaching Rich how to make it rain inside the club resurfaced … much to the amusement of the "Plug Walk" rapper.

That time when TakeOff had to teach Rich The Kid how to make it rain in the club. 💸#RIPTAKEOFF pic.twitter.com/usYyJKyTXY — GUREN (@GURENJEI) November 7, 2022 @GURENJEI

Rich tells us Takeoff was telling him "to chill the f**k out" in money-throwing footage because as you can see, the cash wasn’t traveling too far!!!

He says Takeoff taught him a lot of things but he didn't want to get into specifics ... with emotions still so raw after his death.

Rich did, however, open up about his newly inked deal with RCA Records, which he claims made him $40 million richer. Huge number, for sure, but Rich tells us it's not about money ... it's more about having the right team behind him and inspiring him these days.

The 8-figures can't hurt, though.