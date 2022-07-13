Rich the Kid Parties with Takeoff & Offset for 30th Birthday

Play video content

Offset and Takeoff are making sure Rich the Kid has a memorable milestone birthday -- turning up BIG with him in NYC, and giving us hope for a Migos reunion sooner than later.

Both Set and Takeoff were making it hurricane Tuesday night inside NYC's Club Motion as they jammed to RTK and Takeoff's "Crypto" single and Gunna's "poochie gown."

Quavo and Takeoff currently have a hit record with "HOTEL LOBBY (Unc & Phew)" and they recently bought matching Migos chains to rep their bond -- but as you can see from the party, Set and Take are also 2 peas in the Migos pod ... and they love to stunt!

RTK has another shindig in Vegas this weekend, and perhaps Quavo will be on board for those festivities.

The rapper/actor and his mother recently nabbed the GQ Hype cover, and discussed a wide range of topics ... including his Saweetie elevator incident. He said, "I don't like what people think. When they saw the elevator thing they thought it was abusive, something crazy."

Huncho also addressed his group's time apart, and said every one of the Migos had to "establish" themselves.